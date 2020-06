Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Walk to the San Clemente Pier, the San Clemente Beach Trail, Casa Romantica, Del Mar and more! This 2bdr/1ba unit is on the 2nd level in the back above garages. No Common Walls! Real Wood Flooring throughout and tile floors in Kitchen and bath. A wrap around Private deck off the front door. Very Open and Bright! 1 Car Detached Garage. Spectacular Opportunity to live within Walking Distance the Beach and the Best of San Clemente!