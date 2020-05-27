313 E Avenida Cordoba

Amenities

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Yes!!!The coast line views in the photos are real...and more impressive in person! On a clear day you can see forever. Coastal Classic is a traditional, two story, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, single family residence located in an exclusive hillside community in the heart of San Clemente. It's just minutes away from the historic " Downtown " on Del Mar Street as well as many of the local beaches including the San Clemente Pier and the famous T-Street where the locals love to surf.