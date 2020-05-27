All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 313 E Avenida Cordoba.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
313 E Avenida Cordoba
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 E Avenida Cordoba

313 East Avenida Cordoba · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

313 East Avenida Cordoba, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! Yes!!!The coast line views in the photos are real...and more impressive in person! On a clear day you can see forever. Coastal Classic is a traditional, two story, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom, single family residence located in an exclusive hillside community in the heart of San Clemente. It's just minutes away from the historic " Downtown " on Del Mar Street as well as many of the local beaches including the San Clemente Pier and the famous T-Street where the locals love to surf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have any available units?
313 E Avenida Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have?
Some of 313 E Avenida Cordoba's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 E Avenida Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
313 E Avenida Cordoba isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 E Avenida Cordoba pet-friendly?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba offer parking?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba does not offer parking.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have a pool?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba does not have a pool.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 E Avenida Cordoba has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 E Avenida Cordoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 E Avenida Cordoba does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College