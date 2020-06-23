All apartments in San Clemente
312 Avenida Monterey
312 Avenida Monterey

312 Avenida Monterey · No Longer Available
Location

312 Avenida Monterey, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Upper unit studio no kitchen, carpet throughout, stand up shower, small balcony, one off street parking space, coin laundry, located downtown San Clemente. Close to beach, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Avenida Monterey have any available units?
312 Avenida Monterey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 312 Avenida Monterey currently offering any rent specials?
312 Avenida Monterey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Avenida Monterey pet-friendly?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey offer parking?
Yes, 312 Avenida Monterey offers parking.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey have a pool?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey does not have a pool.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey have accessible units?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Avenida Monterey have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Avenida Monterey does not have units with air conditioning.
