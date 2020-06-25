All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 312 Avenida Cabrillo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
312 Avenida Cabrillo
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:00 PM

312 Avenida Cabrillo

312 Avenida Cabrillo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

312 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Best rental location block to beach & Downtown Del Mar-HIgh beamed wooden ceilings- fresh interior paint job & new laminate driftwood flooring- bright kitchen with wte cabinets, gas stove & a frig included- newer windows- 1 car garage- laundry room on 1st floor with locking mailboxes- trash, water & sewer included- no 4 legged pets- upper middle unit in a super quiet / no drama building- good credit important- another lower unit #1 will be ready next week for $2300-no pets-6- 12 mo lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have any available units?
312 Avenida Cabrillo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have?
Some of 312 Avenida Cabrillo's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Avenida Cabrillo currently offering any rent specials?
312 Avenida Cabrillo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Avenida Cabrillo pet-friendly?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo offer parking?
Yes, 312 Avenida Cabrillo offers parking.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have a pool?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo does not have a pool.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have accessible units?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Avenida Cabrillo have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Avenida Cabrillo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College