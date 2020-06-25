312 Avenida Cabrillo

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Best rental location block to beach & Downtown Del Mar-HIgh beamed wooden ceilings- fresh interior paint job & new laminate driftwood flooring- bright kitchen with wte cabinets, gas stove & a frig included- newer windows- 1 car garage- laundry room on 1st floor with locking mailboxes- trash, water & sewer included- no 4 legged pets- upper middle unit in a super quiet / no drama building- good credit important- another lower unit #1 will be ready next week for $2300-no pets-6- 12 mo lease