305 Calle Cuervo
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

305 Calle Cuervo

305 Calle Cuervo · No Longer Available
Location

305 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice location in Presidential Heights.... Located next to the pool...hardwood plank flooring thru out. Large master suite downstairs... shows good.... 2 car garage.... quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
305 Calle Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 305 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
305 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 305 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 305 Calle Cuervo offers parking.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Calle Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
Yes, 305 Calle Cuervo has a pool.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 305 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Calle Cuervo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.
