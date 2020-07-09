305 Acebo Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Location! Location! Very Large & Clean Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with OCEAN VIEW! Freshly painted! Kitchen is quite spacious with lots of cupboard space & includes dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. There are French doors off kitchen leading to private balcony to enjoy coastal breezes and Ocean Vie Flooring is carpet and laminate. Long Hallway separates large living room and nice sized bedrooms! Master is quite spacious with extra cupboard space & double closet space. Bathrooms have been upgraded. Unit includes one carport space & storage cupboard. Coin op laundry room on site. Hurry this one won't last long!