305 Acebo Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

305 Acebo Lane

305 Acebo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Acebo Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Location! Location! Very Large & Clean Upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with OCEAN VIEW! Freshly painted! Kitchen is quite spacious with lots of cupboard space & includes dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave. There are French doors off kitchen leading to private balcony to enjoy coastal breezes and Ocean Vie Flooring is carpet and laminate. Long Hallway separates large living room and nice sized bedrooms! Master is quite spacious with extra cupboard space & double closet space. Bathrooms have been upgraded. Unit includes one carport space & storage cupboard. Coin op laundry room on site. Hurry this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Acebo Lane have any available units?
305 Acebo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 305 Acebo Lane have?
Some of 305 Acebo Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Acebo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Acebo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Acebo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 Acebo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 305 Acebo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 Acebo Lane offers parking.
Does 305 Acebo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Acebo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Acebo Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Acebo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Acebo Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Acebo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Acebo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Acebo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Acebo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Acebo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

