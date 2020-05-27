All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM

2808 Camino Capistrano

2808 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures.
Upgraded, united has washer, dryer & refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2808 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2808 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2808 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
