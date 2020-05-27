Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2808 Camino Capistrano
Last updated October 2 2019 at 12:09 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2808 Camino Capistrano
2808 Camino Capistrano
·
No Longer Available
Location
2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures.
Upgraded, united has washer, dryer & refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2808 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 2808 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2808 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2808 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
