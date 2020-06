Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities tennis court

This apartment features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms a living room, dining area, kitchen with, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The balcony off the living and dining rooms has views of the Golf Course and Tennis Courts. Located close to Schools, Parks, Golf Course, Beautiful Beaches, restaurants and the Freeway.