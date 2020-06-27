Amenities

San Clemente Dream Home! This Stunning, spectacular, panoramic Ocean & Dana Point Harbor View Home is a total turnkey. This top of the line, Single Family home was completely renovated in 2016 and finished in 2017. Newly remodeled SFR offers very functional and aesthetically pleasing floor plan that comprises of 4 bed rooms & 2 ½ bath rooms with a 2-car attached garage & an additional private parking for 2 large size vehicles, which is rare in beach communities. Home is located on a larger size cul-de-sac ocean view lot. The property is situated within the most desirable, serene, peaceful, quiet, & private area of Rancho San Clemente. House offers beautiful Ocean, Mountain, Catalina Island & Dana Point Harbor views. Exemplary remodel/makeover includes high end natural stones, posh hardwood flooring, new windows, doors & hardware, custom finished cabinets, custom casings and high base boards, designer mosaic tiles, elegant marble & granite tops for kitchen and bath rooms, custom beveled mirrors, classy glass shower doors, top of the line plumbing fixtures, bath accessories, etc. Custom and elegant lighting with natural lighting throughout the house make this property as one of the most wanted house in Orange County. Mature landscape consists of large king, queen, sago, palm trees. Best school district & award winging schools nearby make this property unique & most desirable home to live in and raise family. Lease this home, or Purchase with $200K down w/Seller Financing!