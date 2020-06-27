All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

26 Finca

26 Finca · No Longer Available
Location

26 Finca, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
San Clemente Dream Home! This Stunning, spectacular, panoramic Ocean & Dana Point Harbor View Home is a total turnkey. This top of the line, Single Family home was completely renovated in 2016 and finished in 2017. Newly remodeled SFR offers very functional and aesthetically pleasing floor plan that comprises of 4 bed rooms & 2 ½ bath rooms with a 2-car attached garage & an additional private parking for 2 large size vehicles, which is rare in beach communities. Home is located on a larger size cul-de-sac ocean view lot. The property is situated within the most desirable, serene, peaceful, quiet, & private area of Rancho San Clemente. House offers beautiful Ocean, Mountain, Catalina Island & Dana Point Harbor views. Exemplary remodel/makeover includes high end natural stones, posh hardwood flooring, new windows, doors & hardware, custom finished cabinets, custom casings and high base boards, designer mosaic tiles, elegant marble & granite tops for kitchen and bath rooms, custom beveled mirrors, classy glass shower doors, top of the line plumbing fixtures, bath accessories, etc. Custom and elegant lighting with natural lighting throughout the house make this property as one of the most wanted house in Orange County. Mature landscape consists of large king, queen, sago, palm trees. Best school district & award winging schools nearby make this property unique & most desirable home to live in and raise family. Lease this home, or Purchase with $200K down w/Seller Financing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Finca have any available units?
26 Finca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 26 Finca have?
Some of 26 Finca's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Finca currently offering any rent specials?
26 Finca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Finca pet-friendly?
No, 26 Finca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 26 Finca offer parking?
Yes, 26 Finca offers parking.
Does 26 Finca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Finca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Finca have a pool?
No, 26 Finca does not have a pool.
Does 26 Finca have accessible units?
No, 26 Finca does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Finca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Finca has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Finca have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Finca does not have units with air conditioning.
