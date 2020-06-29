All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 256 Avenida Lobeiro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
256 Avenida Lobeiro
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

256 Avenida Lobeiro

256 Avenida Lobeiro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

256 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For private showing, call listing agent Mike Baratta @ 714-307-4580 Century 21 Award
All New interior remodel, New vinyl wood look flooring throughout , New GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven, Cook Top, Vent hood and Dishwasher.
New Paint, New lighting, New Sinks, New Toilets, New Hardware, New Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has new mirror closet doors and makeup vanity with new lighting, on suite master bath room has shower. Hall bath has tub and shower combo.
One Car Garage, and one parking space on driveway in front of garage. Small pets considered, call me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have any available units?
256 Avenida Lobeiro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have?
Some of 256 Avenida Lobeiro's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Avenida Lobeiro currently offering any rent specials?
256 Avenida Lobeiro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Avenida Lobeiro pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Avenida Lobeiro is pet friendly.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro offer parking?
Yes, 256 Avenida Lobeiro offers parking.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Avenida Lobeiro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have a pool?
No, 256 Avenida Lobeiro does not have a pool.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have accessible units?
No, 256 Avenida Lobeiro does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Avenida Lobeiro has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Avenida Lobeiro have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Avenida Lobeiro does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College