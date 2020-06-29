256 Avenida Lobeiro

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For private showing, call listing agent Mike Baratta @ 714-307-4580 Century 21 Award

All New interior remodel, New vinyl wood look flooring throughout , New GE Stainless Steel Appliances, Oven, Cook Top, Vent hood and Dishwasher.

New Paint, New lighting, New Sinks, New Toilets, New Hardware, New Ceiling Fans in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has new mirror closet doors and makeup vanity with new lighting, on suite master bath room has shower. Hall bath has tub and shower combo.

One Car Garage, and one parking space on driveway in front of garage. Small pets considered, call me.