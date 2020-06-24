Charming Upgraded Apartment & Walk to Downtown - Property Id: 100786
Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Quiet Triplex With Peek a Boo Ocean View Walk to Everything! Large Community Deck 1 Car Garage with Electric Door New Dual Paned Windows New Tiled Bathroom Newly tiled Kitchen with counterbar Nice Dining Area and Pantry Includes Stove & Refrigerator Mirrored Closet Doors Ceiling Fans in Every Room Coin Operated Washer & Dryer 1 Year Lease Credit Check (Good Credit) OPEN HOUSE POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN MARCH 2 1-3pm Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100786 Property Id 100786
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4738966)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have any available units?
250 Avenida Granada C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 250 Avenida Granada C have?
Some of 250 Avenida Granada C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Avenida Granada C currently offering any rent specials?
250 Avenida Granada C is not currently offering any rent specials.