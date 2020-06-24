All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

250 Avenida Granada C

250 Avenida Granada · No Longer Available
Location

250 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Charming Upgraded Apartment & Walk to Downtown - Property Id: 100786

Upgraded 2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Apartment in Quiet Triplex
With Peek a Boo Ocean View
Walk to Everything!
Large Community Deck
1 Car Garage with Electric Door
New Dual Paned Windows
New Tiled Bathroom
Newly tiled Kitchen with counterbar
Nice Dining Area and Pantry
Includes Stove & Refrigerator
Mirrored Closet Doors
Ceiling Fans in Every Room
Coin Operated Washer & Dryer
1 Year Lease
Credit Check (Good Credit)
OPEN HOUSE POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN
MARCH 2 1-3pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100786
Property Id 100786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Avenida Granada C have any available units?
250 Avenida Granada C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 250 Avenida Granada C have?
Some of 250 Avenida Granada C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Avenida Granada C currently offering any rent specials?
250 Avenida Granada C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Avenida Granada C pet-friendly?
No, 250 Avenida Granada C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C offer parking?
Yes, 250 Avenida Granada C offers parking.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Avenida Granada C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have a pool?
No, 250 Avenida Granada C does not have a pool.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have accessible units?
No, 250 Avenida Granada C does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 Avenida Granada C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Avenida Granada C have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Avenida Granada C does not have units with air conditioning.
