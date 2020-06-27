All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2490 S Ola Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2490 S Ola Vista
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

2490 S Ola Vista

2490 South Ola Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2490 South Ola Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
WALK, YES WALK to WET SAND & OCEAN WAVES in 7 minutes from your front door! Or drive there within 1 min! Light & bright Ground Floor END-UNIT CONDO on the loop in SC offers a BEACH LOVER’S LIFESTYLE to accompany 2 Spacious BRs and Closets, 2 Full Baths, Large Living Areas, Built-in Storage, Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen, Private Inside Laundry, and Patio off Living Room. TWO designated parking spaces come with this unit, one is a Covered Carport. Street parking is also open for residents & visitors. Your own private locked storage closet on the patio. CLEAN first-floor end unit that has been nicely upgraded with tile flooring selections, Stainless Steel Kitchen, and a contemporary paint scheme throughout the entire home with an eye for design & style. A community Spa/Jacuzzi, Sundeck, and BBQ area are conveniently only steps away to enjoy. Have Happy Hour outdoors and overlooking a lovely natural landscape. If you prefer to take in the sights, scents, and breeze of the Pacific Ocean from a park bench, then just take a 5-minute WALK down the street to Califia Park. Owner pays gas, water & trash! At this price, for this lifestyle, hurry! Apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 S Ola Vista have any available units?
2490 S Ola Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2490 S Ola Vista have?
Some of 2490 S Ola Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2490 S Ola Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2490 S Ola Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 S Ola Vista pet-friendly?
No, 2490 S Ola Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2490 S Ola Vista offers parking.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 S Ola Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista have a pool?
No, 2490 S Ola Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista have accessible units?
No, 2490 S Ola Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2490 S Ola Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 S Ola Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 S Ola Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College