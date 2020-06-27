2490 S Ola Vista

Amenities

WALK, YES WALK to WET SAND & OCEAN WAVES in 7 minutes from your front door! Or drive there within 1 min! Light & bright Ground Floor END-UNIT CONDO on the loop in SC offers a BEACH LOVER’S LIFESTYLE to accompany 2 Spacious BRs and Closets, 2 Full Baths, Large Living Areas, Built-in Storage, Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen, Private Inside Laundry, and Patio off Living Room. TWO designated parking spaces come with this unit, one is a Covered Carport. Street parking is also open for residents & visitors. Your own private locked storage closet on the patio. CLEAN first-floor end unit that has been nicely upgraded with tile flooring selections, Stainless Steel Kitchen, and a contemporary paint scheme throughout the entire home with an eye for design & style. A community Spa/Jacuzzi, Sundeck, and BBQ area are conveniently only steps away to enjoy. Have Happy Hour outdoors and overlooking a lovely natural landscape. If you prefer to take in the sights, scents, and breeze of the Pacific Ocean from a park bench, then just take a 5-minute WALK down the street to Califia Park. Owner pays gas, water & trash! At this price, for this lifestyle, hurry! Apply!