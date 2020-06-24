All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

248 Avenida Del Poniente

248 Avenida Del Poniente · No Longer Available
Location

248 Avenida Del Poniente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
Bright & Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath - Close to Beach Access! - Walk to Beach! Bright and spacious upper level with a peek a boo Ocean View for beautiful coastal sunset skies! Upper level 2 Bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage plus driveway space. This unit has hardwood laminate & tile floors, granite counter tops, fresh paint, new blinds, & large kitchen pantry.. Enjoy your own private deck/patio as well as a shared courtyard. Building offers a community coin operated laundry room. Just around the corner from public beach access!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have any available units?
248 Avenida Del Poniente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have?
Some of 248 Avenida Del Poniente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Avenida Del Poniente currently offering any rent specials?
248 Avenida Del Poniente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Avenida Del Poniente pet-friendly?
No, 248 Avenida Del Poniente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente offer parking?
Yes, 248 Avenida Del Poniente offers parking.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Avenida Del Poniente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have a pool?
No, 248 Avenida Del Poniente does not have a pool.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have accessible units?
No, 248 Avenida Del Poniente does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Avenida Del Poniente have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with air conditioning.
