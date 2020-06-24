248 Avenida Del Poniente

Amenities
Bright & Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath - Close to Beach Access! - Walk to Beach! Bright and spacious upper level with a peek a boo Ocean View for beautiful coastal sunset skies! Upper level 2 Bedroom 1 bath with 1 car garage plus driveway space. This unit has hardwood laminate & tile floors, granite counter tops, fresh paint, new blinds, & large kitchen pantry.. Enjoy your own private deck/patio as well as a shared courtyard. Building offers a community coin operated laundry room. Just around the corner from public beach access!
No Pets Allowed
