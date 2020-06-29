All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 238 Esplanade.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
238 Esplanade
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

238 Esplanade

238 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

238 Esplanade, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute beach close property with great ocean views. 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom property is a great property for anyone looking to spend afternoons on the patio with ocean view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Esplanade have any available units?
238 Esplanade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 238 Esplanade currently offering any rent specials?
238 Esplanade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Esplanade pet-friendly?
No, 238 Esplanade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 238 Esplanade offer parking?
No, 238 Esplanade does not offer parking.
Does 238 Esplanade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Esplanade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Esplanade have a pool?
No, 238 Esplanade does not have a pool.
Does 238 Esplanade have accessible units?
No, 238 Esplanade does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Esplanade have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Esplanade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Esplanade have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Esplanade does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College