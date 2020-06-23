All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

235 Granada

235 Ave Granada · No Longer Available
Location

235 Ave Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom home with yard, washer/dryer hookups, fireplace, 1-car garage and wooden beamed. Downtown close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Granada have any available units?
235 Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 235 Granada currently offering any rent specials?
235 Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Granada pet-friendly?
No, 235 Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 235 Granada offer parking?
Yes, 235 Granada offers parking.
Does 235 Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Granada have a pool?
No, 235 Granada does not have a pool.
Does 235 Granada have accessible units?
No, 235 Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
