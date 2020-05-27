Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

235 Avenida Serra - Apt A Available 09/14/19 Great Location! Spacious upper level 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Central San Clemente! - You'll love this centrally located upper level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with a view!. Super spacious with lots of natural light! Kitchen has been upgraded cabinets and appliances and has a nice size walk-in pantry. Both bedrooms are of good size.Flooring is carpet and hardwood laminate. Bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded as well. Unit comes with one car garage, 1 off street parking space and 1 private storage closet. Shared laundry room for all tenants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5065759)