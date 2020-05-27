All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 235 Avenida Serra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
235 Avenida Serra
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

235 Avenida Serra

235 Avenida Serra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

235 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
235 Avenida Serra - Apt A Available 09/14/19 Great Location! Spacious upper level 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Central San Clemente! - You'll love this centrally located upper level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with a view!. Super spacious with lots of natural light! Kitchen has been upgraded cabinets and appliances and has a nice size walk-in pantry. Both bedrooms are of good size.Flooring is carpet and hardwood laminate. Bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded as well. Unit comes with one car garage, 1 off street parking space and 1 private storage closet. Shared laundry room for all tenants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5065759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Avenida Serra have any available units?
235 Avenida Serra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 235 Avenida Serra have?
Some of 235 Avenida Serra's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Avenida Serra currently offering any rent specials?
235 Avenida Serra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Avenida Serra pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Avenida Serra is pet friendly.
Does 235 Avenida Serra offer parking?
Yes, 235 Avenida Serra offers parking.
Does 235 Avenida Serra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Avenida Serra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Avenida Serra have a pool?
No, 235 Avenida Serra does not have a pool.
Does 235 Avenida Serra have accessible units?
No, 235 Avenida Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Avenida Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Avenida Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Avenida Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Avenida Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College