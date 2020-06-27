Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 231 Avenida Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
231 Avenida Santa Barbara
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
231 Avenida Santa Barbara
231 Avenida Santa Barbara
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
231 Avenida Santa Barbara, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Close to Beach, Newer Building Quiet .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
231 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have?
Some of 231 Avenida Santa Barbara's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 231 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
231 Avenida Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara is pet friendly.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedrooms
San Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with Balcony
San Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Poway, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
San Dimas, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Chaffey College