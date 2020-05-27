Very clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Tile in kitchen/Living room and bathroom. Carpet in the bedroom. Bathroom is very clean and has a newer shower. Huge enclosed concrete backyard. Comes with Refrigerator and freestanding gas range and gas wall heater. Comes with washer and dryer in room in backyard. One off street parking spot. Walk to the beach/Del Mar for fine dining and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have any available units?
230 Avenida Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 230 Avenida Miramar have?
Some of 230 Avenida Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Avenida Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
230 Avenida Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.