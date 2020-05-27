All apartments in San Clemente
230 Avenida Miramar
230 Avenida Miramar

230 Avenida Miramar · No Longer Available
Location

230 Avenida Miramar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Very clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Tile in kitchen/Living room and bathroom. Carpet in the bedroom. Bathroom is very clean and has a newer shower. Huge enclosed concrete backyard. Comes with Refrigerator and freestanding gas range and gas wall heater. Comes with washer and dryer in room in backyard. One off street parking spot. Walk to the beach/Del Mar for fine dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Avenida Miramar have any available units?
230 Avenida Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 230 Avenida Miramar have?
Some of 230 Avenida Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Avenida Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
230 Avenida Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Avenida Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 230 Avenida Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar offer parking?
Yes, 230 Avenida Miramar offers parking.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Avenida Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have a pool?
No, 230 Avenida Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have accessible units?
No, 230 Avenida Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Avenida Miramar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Avenida Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Avenida Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.
