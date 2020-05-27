230 Avenida Miramar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Tile in kitchen/Living room and bathroom. Carpet in the bedroom. Bathroom is very clean and has a newer shower. Huge enclosed concrete backyard. Comes with Refrigerator and freestanding gas range and gas wall heater. Comes with washer and dryer in room in backyard. One off street parking spot. Walk to the beach/Del Mar for fine dining and shopping.