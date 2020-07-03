All apartments in San Clemente
227 W Escalones

227 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

227 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with 1000 Sq. Ft of living space! There is Bonus room that could be used as a home office. High wood beamed ceilings in living room. Patio right outside Living room. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen comes with Freestanding Gas range and dishwasher. Coined Laundry on the property. Wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking on drive way and large one car garage. Just steps from the beach and beach trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 W Escalones have any available units?
227 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 227 W Escalones have?
Some of 227 W Escalones's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
227 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 227 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 227 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 227 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 227 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 W Escalones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 227 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 227 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 227 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 227 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 W Escalones has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.

