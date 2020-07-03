227 W Escalones

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with 1000 Sq. Ft of living space! There is Bonus room that could be used as a home office. High wood beamed ceilings in living room. Patio right outside Living room. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen comes with Freestanding Gas range and dishwasher. Coined Laundry on the property. Wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking on drive way and large one car garage. Just steps from the beach and beach trail!