Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit with 1000 Sq. Ft of living space! There is Bonus room that could be used as a home office. High wood beamed ceilings in living room. Patio right outside Living room. Ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen comes with Freestanding Gas range and dishwasher. Coined Laundry on the property. Wood floors throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of off street parking on drive way and large one car garage. Just steps from the beach and beach trail!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 227 W Escalones have?
Some of 227 W Escalones's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
