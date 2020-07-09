Light and bright apartment walking distance to beach. Hardwood floors, balcony, large bedroom. Rare on-site parking for two vehicles and easy access to 5 freeway. Minutes to Outlet Mall and downtown restaurants, beach living at its best.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 W Canada have any available units?
227 W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 227 W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
227 W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.