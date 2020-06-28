Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 225 W Canada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
225 W Canada
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:00 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
225 W Canada
225 West Canada
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
225 West Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large studio apartment, with kitchen and bathroom. Small patio with storage.
1 off street parking space. New flooring, paint, kitchen. Looking for single
Non-smoker, No pets. All utilities included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 W Canada have any available units?
225 W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
Is 225 W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
225 W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W Canada pet-friendly?
No, 225 W Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 225 W Canada offer parking?
Yes, 225 W Canada offers parking.
Does 225 W Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W Canada have a pool?
No, 225 W Canada does not have a pool.
Does 225 W Canada have accessible units?
No, 225 W Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W Canada have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W Canada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 W Canada have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 W Canada does not have units with air conditioning.
