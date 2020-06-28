All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
225 W Canada
225 W Canada

225 West Canada · No Longer Available
Location

225 West Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Large studio apartment, with kitchen and bathroom. Small patio with storage.
1 off street parking space. New flooring, paint, kitchen. Looking for single
Non-smoker, No pets. All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W Canada have any available units?
225 W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 225 W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
225 W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W Canada pet-friendly?
No, 225 W Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 225 W Canada offer parking?
Yes, 225 W Canada offers parking.
Does 225 W Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W Canada have a pool?
No, 225 W Canada does not have a pool.
Does 225 W Canada have accessible units?
No, 225 W Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W Canada have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 W Canada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 W Canada have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 W Canada does not have units with air conditioning.
