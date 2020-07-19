Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
225 La Paloma
Last updated May 26 2019 at 12:53 PM
225 La Paloma
225 La Paloma
No Longer Available
Location
225 La Paloma, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk to Linda Lane beach! Oceanview~~~~No Pets . Garage and
Laundry Hookups. Clean Unit. Must have good credit and verified income.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 225 La Paloma have any available units?
225 La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
Is 225 La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
225 La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 225 La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 225 La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 225 La Paloma offers parking.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 La Paloma have a pool?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 225 La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have units with air conditioning.
