All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 225 La Paloma.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
225 La Paloma
Last updated May 26 2019 at 12:53 PM

225 La Paloma

225 La Paloma · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

225 La Paloma, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Walk to Linda Lane beach! Oceanview~~~~No Pets . Garage and
Laundry Hookups. Clean Unit. Must have good credit and verified income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 La Paloma have any available units?
225 La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 225 La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
225 La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 225 La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 225 La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 225 La Paloma offers parking.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 La Paloma have a pool?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 225 La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 La Paloma have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 La Paloma does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego