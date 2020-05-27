Fantastic 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath fully renovated townhouse, 2 car tandem garage, off street parking, private back yard, 1 block from San Clemente beach trail, easy walk to the restaurants and shops of Del Mar.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 W Escalones have any available units?
223 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 223 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
223 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.