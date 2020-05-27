All apartments in San Clemente
223 W Escalones
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

223 W Escalones

223 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Location

223 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath fully renovated townhouse, 2 car tandem garage, off street parking, private back yard, 1 block from San Clemente beach trail, easy walk to the restaurants and shops of Del Mar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 W Escalones have any available units?
223 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 223 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
223 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 223 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 223 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 223 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 223 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 W Escalones does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 223 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 223 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 223 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 223 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 W Escalones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.

