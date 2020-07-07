All apartments in San Clemente
223 W Avenida Palizada
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

223 W Avenida Palizada

223 West Avenida Palizada · No Longer Available
Location

223 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom unit!! Walk in to find a light and bright open floor plan with the kitchen open to a spacious living/family room with double sliders to your private deck. Large kitchen island with storage and perfect for bar counter sitting. Separate dining area with modern lighting fixture. Down the hall you'll find a closet with laundry hookups, plenty of storage, a full bathroom and two spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features a fireplace, remodeled bath and large walk-in closet. Luxury vinyl floors throughout the unit. Comes with gas range and dishwasher. Water and trash included in rent. Two-driveway parking spots. Walking distance to shops and dining in downtown San Clemente and to the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have any available units?
223 W Avenida Palizada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 223 W Avenida Palizada have?
Some of 223 W Avenida Palizada's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 W Avenida Palizada currently offering any rent specials?
223 W Avenida Palizada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 W Avenida Palizada pet-friendly?
No, 223 W Avenida Palizada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada offer parking?
Yes, 223 W Avenida Palizada offers parking.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 W Avenida Palizada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have a pool?
No, 223 W Avenida Palizada does not have a pool.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have accessible units?
No, 223 W Avenida Palizada does not have accessible units.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 W Avenida Palizada has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 W Avenida Palizada have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 W Avenida Palizada does not have units with air conditioning.

