Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
223 La Paloma
223 La Paloma
·
No Longer Available
Location
223 La Paloma, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to Beach, Ocean view with deck. Garage new carpet and stove.
No Pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 223 La Paloma have any available units?
223 La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 223 La Paloma have?
Some of 223 La Paloma's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 223 La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
223 La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 223 La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 223 La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 223 La Paloma offers parking.
Does 223 La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 La Paloma have a pool?
No, 223 La Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 223 La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 223 La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 223 La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 La Paloma have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 La Paloma does not have units with air conditioning.
