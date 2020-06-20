Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 219 Avenida Serra - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
219 Avenida Serra - A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:20 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 Avenida Serra - A
219 Avenida Serra
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location
219 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex! Three bedroom, three bath apartment with large
Deck with Ocean View and tandem garage.
Laundry shared.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have any available units?
219 Avenida Serra - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 219 Avenida Serra - A have?
Some of 219 Avenida Serra - A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 219 Avenida Serra - A currently offering any rent specials?
219 Avenida Serra - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Avenida Serra - A pet-friendly?
No, 219 Avenida Serra - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A offer parking?
Yes, 219 Avenida Serra - A does offer parking.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Avenida Serra - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have a pool?
No, 219 Avenida Serra - A does not have a pool.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have accessible units?
No, 219 Avenida Serra - A does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Avenida Serra - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Avenida Serra - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Avenida Serra - A does not have units with air conditioning.
