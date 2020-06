Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a beautiful shower. The kitchen is updated with granite countertops, Range, Refrigerator and dishwasher and Microwave. Hardwood flooring throughout with tile floors in the bathroom. The nice layout makes it feel larger. Fenced backyard. 1 Car Garage. Pets Okay. Walking distance to the beach/ pier and all of its amenities!