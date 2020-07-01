18 Calle Akelia

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Call Avarelle at 949-874-0658. Fabulous Talega home in the most quiet location! 2,351 square feet with three bedrooms and a bonus/office or four bedrooms. ALL NEW FLOORING JUST INSTALLED LAST WEEK! LOOKS AMAZING!!! NEW INTERIOR PAINT AS WELL!!! Come see this light, bright, and ready to move in property. Downstairs features new, gorgeous LVT flooring, a formal entry, living room with vaulted ceilings, and a grand family room and dining room open to the gourmet island kitchen. The kitchen is fabulous, with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator, 5 burner stove, and walk-in pantry. Rear patio features an amazing fountain and complete privacy with hills views. Nobody behind you! You will love the built-in barbecue island. Minutes from the beach and full access to all the Talega amenities, including multiple swimming pools, community parks and trails, and special Talega events.