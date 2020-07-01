All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
18 Calle Akelia
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

18 Calle Akelia

18 Calle Akelia · No Longer Available
Location

18 Calle Akelia, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Call Avarelle at 949-874-0658. Fabulous Talega home in the most quiet location! 2,351 square feet with three bedrooms and a bonus/office or four bedrooms. ALL NEW FLOORING JUST INSTALLED LAST WEEK! LOOKS AMAZING!!! NEW INTERIOR PAINT AS WELL!!! Come see this light, bright, and ready to move in property. Downstairs features new, gorgeous LVT flooring, a formal entry, living room with vaulted ceilings, and a grand family room and dining room open to the gourmet island kitchen. The kitchen is fabulous, with white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances including a french door refrigerator, 5 burner stove, and walk-in pantry. Rear patio features an amazing fountain and complete privacy with hills views. Nobody behind you! You will love the built-in barbecue island. Minutes from the beach and full access to all the Talega amenities, including multiple swimming pools, community parks and trails, and special Talega events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Calle Akelia have any available units?
18 Calle Akelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 18 Calle Akelia have?
Some of 18 Calle Akelia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Calle Akelia currently offering any rent specials?
18 Calle Akelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Calle Akelia pet-friendly?
No, 18 Calle Akelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 18 Calle Akelia offer parking?
No, 18 Calle Akelia does not offer parking.
Does 18 Calle Akelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Calle Akelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Calle Akelia have a pool?
Yes, 18 Calle Akelia has a pool.
Does 18 Calle Akelia have accessible units?
No, 18 Calle Akelia does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Calle Akelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Calle Akelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Calle Akelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Calle Akelia does not have units with air conditioning.

