Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 1 bedroom 1 bath, 600 sq. ft. upgraded unit is in the heart of San Clemente. Very light and bright unit, and close to all the shops on Del Mar! Cherry wood flooring throughout the unit and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom. Double pane windows thru out. This unit comes with a newer gas stove and refrigerator. Comes with one off street parking spot. Coined laundry on the property! This will go fast!