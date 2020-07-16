All apartments in San Clemente
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1516 Camino Reservado, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths executive home located in a private gated community at the Reserve West in San Clemente. This home
features ocean view from back yard & bedrooms, excellent floor plan with one bedroom downstairs, new wood floors, custom paint
throughout, wood shutters and custom drapes and water softener for entire house. 240V EV charger and 240V outlet (can charge 2 cars)
and epoxy flooring in garage, inviting yard with the ocean view, professional hardscape with stone details, raised garden bed and fountain.
Laminated wood flooring in Master, and mostly downstairs, and carpet in secondary bedrooms. Gourmet family kitchen with granite
counters, R/O filtration system and ample cabinets. A ssociation amenities include pool, spa, playground and soccer field. Wonderful
neighborhood, close to the beach, golf courses, shops and restaurants. Tenants must possess good credit, and landlord requires income,
employment, and rental history verifications. Non-smokers, vapors and no pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Camino Reservado have any available units?
1516 Camino Reservado has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1516 Camino Reservado have?
Some of 1516 Camino Reservado's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Camino Reservado currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Camino Reservado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Camino Reservado pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Camino Reservado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Camino Reservado offers parking.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Camino Reservado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado have a pool?
Yes, 1516 Camino Reservado has a pool.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado have accessible units?
No, 1516 Camino Reservado does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Camino Reservado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Camino Reservado have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Camino Reservado does not have units with air conditioning.
