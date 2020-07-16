1516 Camino Reservado

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Featuring 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 baths executive home located in a private gated community at the Reserve West in San Clemente. This home

features ocean view from back yard & bedrooms, excellent floor plan with one bedroom downstairs, new wood floors, custom paint

throughout, wood shutters and custom drapes and water softener for entire house. 240V EV charger and 240V outlet (can charge 2 cars)

and epoxy flooring in garage, inviting yard with the ocean view, professional hardscape with stone details, raised garden bed and fountain.

Laminated wood flooring in Master, and mostly downstairs, and carpet in secondary bedrooms. Gourmet family kitchen with granite

counters, R/O filtration system and ample cabinets. A ssociation amenities include pool, spa, playground and soccer field. Wonderful

neighborhood, close to the beach, golf courses, shops and restaurants. Tenants must possess good credit, and landlord requires income,

employment, and rental history verifications. Non-smokers, vapors and no pets please!