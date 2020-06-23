All apartments in San Clemente
151 W Avenida Ramona
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

151 W Avenida Ramona

151 West Avenida Ramona · No Longer Available
Location

151 West Avenida Ramona, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VACATION AT HOME, in this sought after Southwest San Clemente charming beach bungalow. From the beautiful wood floors and wood beamed ceilings throughout, living room with fireplace on shiplap accent wall, upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, and remodeled bathroom, you know this is a special beach charmer. Enjoy peek ocean view from the lush front yard, and relax among mature avocado and orange trees, just to name a few, in the spacious backyard. Just blocks away lie the beautiful beaches and inviting downtown restaurants and shopping that San Clemente is known for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have any available units?
151 W Avenida Ramona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 151 W Avenida Ramona have?
Some of 151 W Avenida Ramona's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 W Avenida Ramona currently offering any rent specials?
151 W Avenida Ramona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 W Avenida Ramona pet-friendly?
No, 151 W Avenida Ramona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona offer parking?
Yes, 151 W Avenida Ramona does offer parking.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 W Avenida Ramona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have a pool?
No, 151 W Avenida Ramona does not have a pool.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have accessible units?
No, 151 W Avenida Ramona does not have accessible units.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 W Avenida Ramona has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 W Avenida Ramona have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 W Avenida Ramona does not have units with air conditioning.
