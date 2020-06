Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tastefully constructed tuscan style villa located in Southwest San Clemente. Moments to beach and downtown Del Mar. Once

inside, you will be amazed by the upgraded amenities and the quality workmanship which include marble spiral staircase,

designer flooring, Jen Air appliances, granite counters, A /C tankless water heater, tandem garage with lots of storage and

marble bathrooms. Fireplaces in living and master bedroom. MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE. PETS A RE WELCOME HERE!