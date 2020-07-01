All apartments in San Clemente
1445 North El Camino Real - C

1445 North El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1445 North El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
North San Clemente, 1 bedroom 1 bath unfurnished apartment
one parking space. No Laundry on site. No Pets Please.
Call Jody to set a showing, won't last long.
949-294-2337
No Laundry and one parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have any available units?
1445 North El Camino Real - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 1445 North El Camino Real - C currently offering any rent specials?
1445 North El Camino Real - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 North El Camino Real - C pet-friendly?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C offer parking?
Yes, 1445 North El Camino Real - C offers parking.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have a pool?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C does not have a pool.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have accessible units?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 North El Camino Real - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 North El Camino Real - C does not have units with air conditioning.

