Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:13 AM

142 W. Canada - A

142 W Canada · No Longer Available
Location

142 W Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with tandem garage, direct access . Upgraded. Has Washer & Dryer in unit.
Owner will consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 W. Canada - A have any available units?
142 W. Canada - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 142 W. Canada - A have?
Some of 142 W. Canada - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 W. Canada - A currently offering any rent specials?
142 W. Canada - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W. Canada - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A is pet friendly.
Does 142 W. Canada - A offer parking?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A offers parking.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have a pool?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have a pool.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have accessible units?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have units with air conditioning.
