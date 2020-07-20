Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 142 W. Canada - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
142 W. Canada - A
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
142 W. Canada - A
142 W Canada
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
142 W Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom, 3 bath, with tandem garage, direct access . Upgraded. Has Washer & Dryer in unit.
Owner will consider small pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 W. Canada - A have any available units?
142 W. Canada - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 142 W. Canada - A have?
Some of 142 W. Canada - A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 142 W. Canada - A currently offering any rent specials?
142 W. Canada - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 W. Canada - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A is pet friendly.
Does 142 W. Canada - A offer parking?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A offers parking.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have a pool?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have a pool.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have accessible units?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have accessible units.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 W. Canada - A has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 W. Canada - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 W. Canada - A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with Balconies
San Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
La Habra, CA
Placentia, CA
Buena Park, CA
Poway, CA
Brea, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Norwalk, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Redlands, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego