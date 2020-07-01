1412 Buena

Amenities

Across the street from the staircase to the San Clemente Beach Trail and the 204’s Beach--129 steps from the sand Surfing,running, and an active lifestyle await for one of the lowest prices this close to the water.This Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse offers an exceptional location combined with a beautifully remodeled interior that is warm and inviting with plenty of natural light and modern touches. With 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths encompassing nearly 1400 sq. ft, the well-designed floor plan features a spacious living room with a cozy gas fireplace, a bright and cheery dining room, a newly-remodeled kitchen and inside laundry, all on the main level. The kitchen boasts rich hardwood cabinetry, glass door fronts, crisp quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances/sink, new garden window and recessed lighting. The master bedroom with en suite bath is located upstairs while two secondary bedrooms are serviced by an additional full bath. Spectacular sunrise, mountain and city lights views can be enjoyed from the kitchen, dining and master bedrooms. New electrical wiring/switches, hot water & furnace w/hospital grade air purifier & marine-grade security screen front door. One car garage underneath plus one parking space and guest parking. Awesome location just steps to the sand & beach trail, walk to the San Clemente pier, and close to dining, shopping, freeways and the new outlet mall!