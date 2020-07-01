All apartments in San Clemente
1412 Buena

1412 Buena Vista · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Across the street from the staircase to the San Clemente Beach Trail and the 204’s Beach--129 steps from the sand Surfing,running, and an active lifestyle await for one of the lowest prices this close to the water.This Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse offers an exceptional location combined with a beautifully remodeled interior that is warm and inviting with plenty of natural light and modern touches. With 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths encompassing nearly 1400 sq. ft, the well-designed floor plan features a spacious living room with a cozy gas fireplace, a bright and cheery dining room, a newly-remodeled kitchen and inside laundry, all on the main level. The kitchen boasts rich hardwood cabinetry, glass door fronts, crisp quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances/sink, new garden window and recessed lighting. The master bedroom with en suite bath is located upstairs while two secondary bedrooms are serviced by an additional full bath. Spectacular sunrise, mountain and city lights views can be enjoyed from the kitchen, dining and master bedrooms. New electrical wiring/switches, hot water & furnace w/hospital grade air purifier & marine-grade security screen front door. One car garage underneath plus one parking space and guest parking. Awesome location just steps to the sand & beach trail, walk to the San Clemente pier, and close to dining, shopping, freeways and the new outlet mall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Buena have any available units?
1412 Buena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 1412 Buena have?
Some of 1412 Buena's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Buena currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Buena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Buena pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Buena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1412 Buena offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Buena offers parking.
Does 1412 Buena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Buena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Buena have a pool?
No, 1412 Buena does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Buena have accessible units?
No, 1412 Buena does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Buena have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Buena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Buena have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Buena does not have units with air conditioning.

