Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

140 Avenida Serra

140 Avenida Serra · No Longer Available
Location

140 Avenida Serra, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two blocks off El Camino Real and two blocks from Del Mar.
Perfect location for your business!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Avenida Serra have any available units?
140 Avenida Serra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 140 Avenida Serra currently offering any rent specials?
140 Avenida Serra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Avenida Serra pet-friendly?
No, 140 Avenida Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 140 Avenida Serra offer parking?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not offer parking.
Does 140 Avenida Serra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Avenida Serra have a pool?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not have a pool.
Does 140 Avenida Serra have accessible units?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Avenida Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Avenida Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Avenida Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
