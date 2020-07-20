All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:08 AM

136 W Canada

136 West Canada · No Longer Available
Location

136 West Canada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 1 Bedroom Unit with Huge Front Patio. Updated Home in the heart of San Clemente. Comes with a 1 car garage. and 1 space in front of garage. Gardener, Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent price. No laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 W Canada have any available units?
136 W Canada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 136 W Canada currently offering any rent specials?
136 W Canada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 W Canada pet-friendly?
No, 136 W Canada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 136 W Canada offer parking?
Yes, 136 W Canada offers parking.
Does 136 W Canada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 W Canada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 W Canada have a pool?
No, 136 W Canada does not have a pool.
Does 136 W Canada have accessible units?
No, 136 W Canada does not have accessible units.
Does 136 W Canada have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 W Canada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 W Canada have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 W Canada does not have units with air conditioning.
