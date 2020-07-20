136 W Canada

Great 1 Bedroom Unit with Huge Front Patio. Updated Home in the heart of San Clemente. Comes with a 1 car garage. and 1 space in front of garage. Gardener, Water, Trash and Sewer included in rent price. No laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
