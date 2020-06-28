All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
133 Via Murcia
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

133 Via Murcia

133 Via Murcia · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

133 Via Murcia, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
This newly constructed home nestled in the Sea Summit community is a must see! Step into a light and bright, large family room with wood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Open to the kitchen, you’ll find a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry. Glass sliding doors lead you out to your enclosed back patio. Main floor also features a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs you’ll find a master suite with a home office area and spacious walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks, a gorgeous walk-in shower, and large soaking tub. Second bedroom upstairs has a balcony with peek-a-boo ocean views, and a full bath. You’ll also find a laundry room upstairs with plenty of storage space. Other features of the home include central A/C, recessed lighting, several windows in every room, carpet in bedrooms and wood floors on main level, a two-car attached garage, and a front porch! The HOA amenities include a resort style clubhouse, pool with cabanas, in ground spa, fitness room, outdoor fire pits, and much more! You are walking distance to the Outlet mall, dining, and beach trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Via Murcia have any available units?
133 Via Murcia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 133 Via Murcia have?
Some of 133 Via Murcia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Via Murcia currently offering any rent specials?
133 Via Murcia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Via Murcia pet-friendly?
No, 133 Via Murcia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 133 Via Murcia offer parking?
Yes, 133 Via Murcia offers parking.
Does 133 Via Murcia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Via Murcia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Via Murcia have a pool?
Yes, 133 Via Murcia has a pool.
Does 133 Via Murcia have accessible units?
No, 133 Via Murcia does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Via Murcia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Via Murcia has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Via Murcia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Via Murcia has units with air conditioning.
