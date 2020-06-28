133 Via Murcia

Amenities

This newly constructed home nestled in the Sea Summit community is a must see! Step into a light and bright, large family room with wood floors and a cozy gas fireplace. Open to the kitchen, you’ll find a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry. Glass sliding doors lead you out to your enclosed back patio. Main floor also features a bedroom and full bath. Upstairs you’ll find a master suite with a home office area and spacious walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks, a gorgeous walk-in shower, and large soaking tub. Second bedroom upstairs has a balcony with peek-a-boo ocean views, and a full bath. You’ll also find a laundry room upstairs with plenty of storage space. Other features of the home include central A/C, recessed lighting, several windows in every room, carpet in bedrooms and wood floors on main level, a two-car attached garage, and a front porch! The HOA amenities include a resort style clubhouse, pool with cabanas, in ground spa, fitness room, outdoor fire pits, and much more! You are walking distance to the Outlet mall, dining, and beach trails!