123 La Ronda

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Duplex .05 Miles to North Beach and close to Beautiful San Clemente Mall. LIVES LIKE SFR with no one above or below you and private side gated entry. DIRECT garage access to kitchen for ease of loading and unloading. RECESSED lighting, Crown molding, Granite counters, manufactured wood flooring, Fireplace in living room and LARGE BALCONY WITH DIRECT PARK VIEW. Indoor laundry hook ups off master bedroom. All appliances in kitchen are included with side by side refrigerator and wine cooler.

Living Room is large and there is a separate eating area. All rooms hard surfaced except Master Bedroom. Master has two closets and

its own two sink bath, plus separate balcony.