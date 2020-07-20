All apartments in San Clemente
123 La Ronda
123 La Ronda

123 La Ronda · No Longer Available
Location

123 La Ronda, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex .05 Miles to North Beach and close to Beautiful San Clemente Mall. LIVES LIKE SFR with no one above or below you and private side gated entry. DIRECT garage access to kitchen for ease of loading and unloading. RECESSED lighting, Crown molding, Granite counters, manufactured wood flooring, Fireplace in living room and LARGE BALCONY WITH DIRECT PARK VIEW. Indoor laundry hook ups off master bedroom. All appliances in kitchen are included with side by side refrigerator and wine cooler.
Living Room is large and there is a separate eating area. All rooms hard surfaced except Master Bedroom. Master has two closets and
its own two sink bath, plus separate balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 La Ronda have any available units?
123 La Ronda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 123 La Ronda have?
Some of 123 La Ronda's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 La Ronda currently offering any rent specials?
123 La Ronda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 La Ronda pet-friendly?
No, 123 La Ronda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 123 La Ronda offer parking?
Yes, 123 La Ronda offers parking.
Does 123 La Ronda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 La Ronda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 La Ronda have a pool?
No, 123 La Ronda does not have a pool.
Does 123 La Ronda have accessible units?
No, 123 La Ronda does not have accessible units.
Does 123 La Ronda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 La Ronda has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 La Ronda have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 La Ronda does not have units with air conditioning.
