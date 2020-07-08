Rent Calculator
122 Calle Patricia - C
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:24 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
122 Calle Patricia - C
122 Calle Patricia
·
No Longer Available
Location
122 Calle Patricia, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing Ocean View with parking and storage. Upgraded two bedroom apartment with 2 bath. 2 private decks . May accept small pet with deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have any available units?
122 Calle Patricia - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 122 Calle Patricia - C have?
Some of 122 Calle Patricia - C's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 122 Calle Patricia - C currently offering any rent specials?
122 Calle Patricia - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Calle Patricia - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Calle Patricia - C is pet friendly.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C offer parking?
Yes, 122 Calle Patricia - C offers parking.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Calle Patricia - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have a pool?
No, 122 Calle Patricia - C does not have a pool.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have accessible units?
No, 122 Calle Patricia - C does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Calle Patricia - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Calle Patricia - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Calle Patricia - C does not have units with air conditioning.
