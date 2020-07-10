Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1208 Buena Vista - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1208 Buena Vista - 3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 Buena Vista - 3
1208 Buena Vista
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
1208 Buena Vista, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Live across from the beach! Has Large shared deck, Pergo floor, 2 Bedrooms up and living down. Sorry no pets allowed. Coin laundry on property and Carport parking. New Bathroom .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have any available units?
1208 Buena Vista - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have?
Some of 1208 Buena Vista - 3's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1208 Buena Vista - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Buena Vista - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Buena Vista - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 offers parking.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have a pool?
No, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Buena Vista - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Buena Vista - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedrooms
San Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with Balcony
San Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Poway, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
San Dimas, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Chaffey College