All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 12 Via Canero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
12 Via Canero
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:29 PM

12 Via Canero

12 Via Canero · (949) 584-3596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

12 Via Canero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library Area/Niche are all Upstairs, Main Floor BdRm w/Ocean & Pool Views and 3/4 Ba, Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island w/Eating Area, Granite Countertops , High End Stainless Steel, Refrigerator & Gas Cook Top, Built-In Microwave &Oven, Breakfast Nook w/Atrium French Doors. Separate Family Rm w/Fireplace & French Doors, Formal Living Rm Dining Combo, Tropical Resort Style Back yard, w/ Custom Rocs cape Pool & Spa w/Waterfall , Custom Built-In BBQ, Surround Sound System in Family Rm & Garage. Garage was set as Exercise Rm w/Wall Mirrors, Custom Flooring. Inside Laundry,Top of the Line Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator Included plus Pool Maintenance, Enjoy Access to all 3 Talega's Swimming Pools & Gym Facilities. Good Size Driveway can park 2 additional Cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Via Canero have any available units?
12 Via Canero has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Via Canero have?
Some of 12 Via Canero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Via Canero currently offering any rent specials?
12 Via Canero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Via Canero pet-friendly?
No, 12 Via Canero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 12 Via Canero offer parking?
Yes, 12 Via Canero does offer parking.
Does 12 Via Canero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Via Canero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Via Canero have a pool?
Yes, 12 Via Canero has a pool.
Does 12 Via Canero have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Via Canero has accessible units.
Does 12 Via Canero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Via Canero has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Via Canero have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Via Canero does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Via Canero?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity