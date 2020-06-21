12 Via Canero

Amenities
Gorgeous 4BdRm Pool Home with Ocean & Canyon Views, Cull-De-Sac, Upgraded, Light & Bright Open Floor Plan, Master BdRm w/Open Ocean View Balcony, Huge Walk-in Closet w/security lock door, 2 Good Size BdRms, Plus Built-In Computer Desk/Library Area/Niche are all Upstairs, Main Floor BdRm w/Ocean & Pool Views and 3/4 Ba, Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island w/Eating Area, Granite Countertops , High End Stainless Steel, Refrigerator & Gas Cook Top, Built-In Microwave &Oven, Breakfast Nook w/Atrium French Doors. Separate Family Rm w/Fireplace & French Doors, Formal Living Rm Dining Combo, Tropical Resort Style Back yard, w/ Custom Rocs cape Pool & Spa w/Waterfall , Custom Built-In BBQ, Surround Sound System in Family Rm & Garage. Garage was set as Exercise Rm w/Wall Mirrors, Custom Flooring. Inside Laundry,Top of the Line Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator Included plus Pool Maintenance, Enjoy Access to all 3 Talega's Swimming Pools & Gym Facilities. Good Size Driveway can park 2 additional Cars.