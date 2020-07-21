All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

118 W. Marquita

118 West Marquita · No Longer Available
Location

118 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
118 W. Marquita Available 11/08/19 Cute, Cozy Cottage within Walking Distance of the Beach - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath beach cottage is charming. The living room, hallway, and bedrooms all have solid hardwood floors and lots of bright windows. Kitchen was updated with newer ceramic tile and has a nice dining nook adjacent. Bathroom to be updated with new tile tub surround and custom glass enclosure. There is a 1 car garage for storage purposes only, but off street parking is available in the driveway. There are laundry hookups in the garage and gardener is included. Private back yard with small deck and patio cover. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking or pets permitted. Enjoy a single family home at the price of an apartment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2381129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W. Marquita have any available units?
118 W. Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 118 W. Marquita have?
Some of 118 W. Marquita's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W. Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
118 W. Marquita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W. Marquita pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 W. Marquita is pet friendly.
Does 118 W. Marquita offer parking?
Yes, 118 W. Marquita offers parking.
Does 118 W. Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W. Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W. Marquita have a pool?
No, 118 W. Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 118 W. Marquita have accessible units?
No, 118 W. Marquita does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W. Marquita have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 W. Marquita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 W. Marquita have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 W. Marquita does not have units with air conditioning.
