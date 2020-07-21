Amenities

118 W. Marquita Available 11/08/19 Cute, Cozy Cottage within Walking Distance of the Beach - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath beach cottage is charming. The living room, hallway, and bedrooms all have solid hardwood floors and lots of bright windows. Kitchen was updated with newer ceramic tile and has a nice dining nook adjacent. Bathroom to be updated with new tile tub surround and custom glass enclosure. There is a 1 car garage for storage purposes only, but off street parking is available in the driveway. There are laundry hookups in the garage and gardener is included. Private back yard with small deck and patio cover. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. No smoking or pets permitted. Enjoy a single family home at the price of an apartment!



