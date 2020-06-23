Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit . Featuring new carpet flooring and tile in large kitchen and bathroom. Community free laundry for tenants to use. Shared 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Close to beach, schools, and park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have any available units?
118 Avenida Del Poniente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have?
Some of 118 Avenida Del Poniente's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Avenida Del Poniente currently offering any rent specials?
118 Avenida Del Poniente is not currently offering any rent specials.