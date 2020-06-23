All apartments in San Clemente
118 Avenida Del Poniente

Location

118 Avenida Del Poniente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit . Featuring new carpet flooring and tile in large kitchen and bathroom. Community free laundry for tenants to use. Shared 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Close to beach, schools, and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have any available units?
118 Avenida Del Poniente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have?
Some of 118 Avenida Del Poniente's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Avenida Del Poniente currently offering any rent specials?
118 Avenida Del Poniente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Avenida Del Poniente pet-friendly?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente offer parking?
Yes, 118 Avenida Del Poniente offers parking.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have a pool?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente does not have a pool.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have accessible units?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Avenida Del Poniente have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with air conditioning.
