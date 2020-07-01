Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
115 Calle Cuervo
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM
1 of 72
115 Calle Cuervo
115 Calle Cuervo
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
115 Calle Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 115 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 115 Calle Cuervo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan.
Amenities section
.
Is 115 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 115 Calle Cuervo offers parking.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have a pool.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Calle Cuervo has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.
