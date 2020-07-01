All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 115 Calle Cuervo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
115 Calle Cuervo
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

115 Calle Cuervo

115 Calle Cuervo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

115 Calle Cuervo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Calle Cuervo have any available units?
115 Calle Cuervo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 115 Calle Cuervo have?
Some of 115 Calle Cuervo's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Calle Cuervo currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calle Cuervo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calle Cuervo pet-friendly?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo offer parking?
Yes, 115 Calle Cuervo offers parking.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have a pool?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have a pool.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have accessible units?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Calle Cuervo has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calle Cuervo have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calle Cuervo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College