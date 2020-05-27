All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 109 Calle Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
109 Calle Sol
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

109 Calle Sol

109 Calle Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Calle Sol, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bedrooms plus loft, 2 and a half bathrooms. Double garage. Live in a home with gorgeous tile floors, a spectacular chef's kitchen with granite countertops, and new granite bathrooms. Master bedroom has beautiful natural bamboo flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Calle Sol have any available units?
109 Calle Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 109 Calle Sol currently offering any rent specials?
109 Calle Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Calle Sol pet-friendly?
No, 109 Calle Sol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 109 Calle Sol offer parking?
Yes, 109 Calle Sol offers parking.
Does 109 Calle Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Calle Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Calle Sol have a pool?
No, 109 Calle Sol does not have a pool.
Does 109 Calle Sol have accessible units?
No, 109 Calle Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Calle Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Calle Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Calle Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Calle Sol does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College