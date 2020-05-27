109 Calle Sol, San Clemente, CA 92672 Rancho San Clemente
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedrooms plus loft, 2 and a half bathrooms. Double garage. Live in a home with gorgeous tile floors, a spectacular chef's kitchen with granite countertops, and new granite bathrooms. Master bedroom has beautiful natural bamboo flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Calle Sol have any available units?
109 Calle Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 109 Calle Sol currently offering any rent specials?
109 Calle Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.