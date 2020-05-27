All apartments in San Clemente
109 Calle Del Pacifico
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Calle Del Pacifico

109 Calle del Pacifico · No Longer Available
Location

109 Calle del Pacifico, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tropical Southwest San Clemente Home. Walk in to Hardwood floors through out, updated bathrooms and open floor plan. Lovely Backyard attraction! Home has large 2 car attached garage, walk to beach and surf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have any available units?
109 Calle Del Pacifico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have?
Some of 109 Calle Del Pacifico's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Calle Del Pacifico currently offering any rent specials?
109 Calle Del Pacifico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Calle Del Pacifico pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Calle Del Pacifico is pet friendly.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico offer parking?
Yes, 109 Calle Del Pacifico offers parking.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Calle Del Pacifico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have a pool?
No, 109 Calle Del Pacifico does not have a pool.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have accessible units?
No, 109 Calle Del Pacifico does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Calle Del Pacifico has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Calle Del Pacifico have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Calle Del Pacifico does not have units with air conditioning.

