1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523

Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles. This lower one bedroom , one bath condo is located near the pool and spa and a close walk to a one car garage. The one car garage is very deep can put a car and plenty of other items and comes with 1 remote control for easy access. The interior includes: Iwood type flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and garage disposal. Recessed lighting in the kitchen, dining area, and bathroom. Newer ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with remote control access. Sliding door off the living room for covered outdoor patio area. Additional storage off the patio area. Vista Pacifica community includes two pools , two spas, and running water falls and streams throughout the complex. A 5-minute drive to most beaches. If you blink it will be leased. Available August 1st, 2020.

No Pets Allowed



