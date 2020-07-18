All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523

1068 Calle Del Cerro · (949) 233-3625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1068 Calle Del Cerro, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1523 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 438 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit 1523 Available 08/01/20 San Clemente Condo 5 min from Beach - Property Id: 314511

Welcome home to the City of San Clemente. Home of great surfing from T-Street to Trestles. This lower one bedroom , one bath condo is located near the pool and spa and a close walk to a one car garage. The one car garage is very deep can put a car and plenty of other items and comes with 1 remote control for easy access. The interior includes: Iwood type flooring, refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, and garage disposal. Recessed lighting in the kitchen, dining area, and bathroom. Newer ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom with remote control access. Sliding door off the living room for covered outdoor patio area. Additional storage off the patio area. Vista Pacifica community includes two pools , two spas, and running water falls and streams throughout the complex. A 5-minute drive to most beaches. If you blink it will be leased. Available August 1st, 2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1068-calle-del-cerro-san-clemente-ca-unit-1523/314511
Property Id 314511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have any available units?
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have?
Some of 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 offers parking.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have a pool?
Yes, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 has a pool.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have accessible units?
No, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1068 Calle Del Cerro 1523?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity