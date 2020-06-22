All apartments in San Clemente
106 Loma Lane
106 Loma Lane

106 Loma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

106 Loma Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
106 Loma Lane Available 10/15/19 Downtown San Clemente Furnished Gem! - Beautifully furnished monthly rental in downtown San Clemente. This rare find 3 bedroom 2 bath is available now. An extremely clean beach retreat with several upgrades throughout. Very private, with deck, and multiple outdoor sitting areas. Master retreat has walk in shower, custom tile and dual vanities. Family room, kitchen and dining all connected as a large great room. Granite counters in kitchen offer additional seating area. Additional bedrooms beautifully furnished and spacious. This home is a must see! Fully furnished down to every necessity! Beach & downtown close.

(RLNE3858617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Loma Lane have any available units?
106 Loma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 106 Loma Lane have?
Some of 106 Loma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Loma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
106 Loma Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Loma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 106 Loma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 106 Loma Lane offer parking?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not offer parking.
Does 106 Loma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Loma Lane have a pool?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 106 Loma Lane have accessible units?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Loma Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Loma Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Loma Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
