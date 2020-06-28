102 E Avenida San Gabriel.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, beautiful, and updated unit nestled in the heart of San Clemente! Large, double-pane windows with privacy blinds can be opened to let in bountiful amounts of natural light and their energy efficient qualities allow you to stay comfortable season round. Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just catching up on some “me” time, the large living room with wonderful fireplace feature are perfect for both. Expand your culinary curiosity in the eat-in kitchen which boasts plenty of cabinetry so you can prepare your favorite meals in the clutter free space. Two generously sized bedrooms offer the perfect oasis for tranquil evenings at home. In addition to fantastic interior characteristics, take advantage of the attached garage and the covered patio for enjoying a warm, breezy day in. With several updates including new carpeting, new master bath vanity, updated ceiling fan fixture in the master bedroom, and new range, this opportunity is one you won't want to miss. Schedule a tour today before it's gone!