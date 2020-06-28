All apartments in San Clemente
102 E Avenida San Gabriel

102 East Avenida San Gabriel · No Longer Available
Location

102 East Avenida San Gabriel, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, beautiful, and updated unit nestled in the heart of San Clemente! Large, double-pane windows with privacy blinds can be opened to let in bountiful amounts of natural light and their energy efficient qualities allow you to stay comfortable season round. Whether you’re entertaining for a crowd or just catching up on some “me” time, the large living room with wonderful fireplace feature are perfect for both. Expand your culinary curiosity in the eat-in kitchen which boasts plenty of cabinetry so you can prepare your favorite meals in the clutter free space. Two generously sized bedrooms offer the perfect oasis for tranquil evenings at home. In addition to fantastic interior characteristics, take advantage of the attached garage and the covered patio for enjoying a warm, breezy day in. With several updates including new carpeting, new master bath vanity, updated ceiling fan fixture in the master bedroom, and new range, this opportunity is one you won't want to miss. Schedule a tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have any available units?
102 E Avenida San Gabriel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have?
Some of 102 E Avenida San Gabriel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Avenida San Gabriel currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Avenida San Gabriel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Avenida San Gabriel pet-friendly?
No, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel offers parking.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have a pool?
No, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have a pool.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have accessible units?
No, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Avenida San Gabriel have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Avenida San Gabriel does not have units with air conditioning.

